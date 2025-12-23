 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Vikings activate RB Ty Chandler from injured reserve

  
Published December 23, 2025 04:16 PM

Running back Ty Chandler is back on the Vikings’ active roster.

The team activated Chandler from injured reserve on Tuesday. Chandler was designated to return on December 3, so Tuesday was the final day that he could return to action during the 2026 season.

Chandler was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in Week 1. Chandler did not have any touches in that game, but had 164 carries for 663 yards and three touchdowns in his first three seasons with Minnesota. He also had 27 catches for 201 yards.

The Vikings saw Jordan Mason go down with an ankle injury in Week 16 and he was listed as out of practice on Monday, so Chandler could be in line for work against the Lions on Christmas.