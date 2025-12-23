Vikings activate RB Ty Chandler from injured reserve

Running back Ty Chandler is back on the Vikings’ active roster.

The team activated Chandler from injured reserve on Tuesday. Chandler was designated to return on December 3, so Tuesday was the final day that he could return to action during the 2026 season.

Chandler was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in Week 1. Chandler did not have any touches in that game, but had 164 carries for 663 yards and three touchdowns in his first three seasons with Minnesota. He also had 27 catches for 201 yards.

The Vikings saw Jordan Mason go down with an ankle injury in Week 16 and he was listed as out of practice on Monday, so Chandler could be in line for work against the Lions on Christmas.