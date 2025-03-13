Vikings agree to terms with OL Justin Skule

The Vikings have agreed to terms with free agent offensive tackle Justin Skule, Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com reports.

Skule will provide insurance for left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who tore an ACL and MCL in a game against the Rams on Oct. 25.

Skule played all 17 games with five starts for the Buccaneers last season.

He spent his first three seasons with the 49ers, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2019. He appeared in 31 games with 12 starts in San Francisco.

Skule joined the Bucs in 2022 and played 35 games with five starts in Tampa.