Vikings agree to two-year deal with CB Isaiah Rodgers

Isaiah Rodgers is headed to the NFC North.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers has agreed to a two-year contract with the Vikings.

Schefter notes the deal is worth $15 million with $8 million fully guaranteed.

Rodgers, 27, appeared in 15 games with three starts for Philadelphia in 2024. He also played in all four postseason games for the Eagles, recovering a key fumble in the divisional round against the Rams.

He finished the season with 26 total tackles with four passes defensed with a forced fumble.

Rodgers missed the entire 2023 season as he was suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. The Colts traded him to the Eagles in 2023 and he was reinstated last April.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Rodgers has played 60 games with 13 starts for the Colts and Eagles.