Vikings are expected to activate Aaron Jones for Thursday’s game

  
Published October 23, 2025 01:58 PM

The Vikings will get a boost to their offense for Thursday night’s game against the Chargers.

Minnesota will activate running back Aaron Jones and he is expected to play, Prime Video’s Kirk Herbstreit said in a Thursday interview on the Pat McAfee show.

Jones has missed the last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. His 21-day practice window was opened on Tuesday and he was listed as a limited participant on the Tuesday and Wednesday injury reports.

Minnesota listed Jones as questionable.

Jones will need to be officially activated to the 53-man roster to play.

In two games this season, Jones has 46 rushing yards and three receptions for 44 yards. He totaled 1,138 rushing yards with five touchdowns plus 51 catches for 408 yards with two TDs in 2024 — his first season with Minnesota.