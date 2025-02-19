Vikings, Byron Murphy push back void date on his contract

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy’s contract was supposed to void this week, but he and the team have agreed to a new date.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that Murphy’s contract will now void the day before the start of the new league year. The Vikings came to the same agreement with running back Aaron Jones last week.

In both cases, the move is designed to give the two sides time to agree on a new deal that would allow the Vikings to avoid dead money on their salary cap.

Murphy, who signed a two-year deal with the team in 2023, will count for $4.2 million against the cap if he does not remain with the team. He had 81 tackles, six interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during the 2024 season.