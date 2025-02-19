 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpm_arrestsv2_250219.jpg
Arrests tied to Mahomes, Kelce burglaries are made
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Vikings, Byron Murphy push back void date on his contract

  
Published February 19, 2025 03:49 PM

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy’s contract was supposed to void this week, but he and the team have agreed to a new date.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that Murphy’s contract will now void the day before the start of the new league year. The Vikings came to the same agreement with running back Aaron Jones last week.

In both cases, the move is designed to give the two sides time to agree on a new deal that would allow the Vikings to avoid dead money on their salary cap.

Murphy, who signed a two-year deal with the team in 2023, will count for $4.2 million against the cap if he does not remain with the team. He had 81 tackles, six interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during the 2024 season.