Vikings claim OL Michael Gonzalez off waivers, place OL Matt Nelson on IR

The Vikings claimed offensive guard Michael Gonzalez off waivers after losing offensive tackle Matt Nelson for the season.

The team announced it placed Nelson on injured reserve.

Nelson, who signed with the Vikings on July 31, tore a biceps at Monday’s practice, Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports.

Gonzalez entered the NFL in May as an undrafted rookie, signing with the Falcons. Atlanta placed him on waivers Sunday.

He did not play in Atlanta’s preseason opener, which was suspended Friday with 14:50 remaining in the game after Detroit’s Morice Norris was injured.

Gonzalez played 51 games over the course of four seasons at Louisville. He started 32 games, including all 26 Cardinals’ games from 2023-24. The North Carolina native finished his career by garnering an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024.