 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings claim OL Michael Gonzalez off waivers, place OL Matt Nelson on IR

  
Published August 11, 2025 05:52 PM

The Vikings claimed offensive guard Michael Gonzalez off waivers after losing offensive tackle Matt Nelson for the season.

The team announced it placed Nelson on injured reserve.

Nelson, who signed with the Vikings on July 31, tore a biceps at Monday’s practice, Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports.

Gonzalez entered the NFL in May as an undrafted rookie, signing with the Falcons. Atlanta placed him on waivers Sunday.

He did not play in Atlanta’s preseason opener, which was suspended Friday with 14:50 remaining in the game after Detroit’s Morice Norris was injured.

Gonzalez played 51 games over the course of four seasons at Louisville. He started 32 games, including all 26 Cardinals’ games from 2023-24. The North Carolina native finished his career by garnering an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024.