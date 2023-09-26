Vikings cut Myles Gaskin

After a brief stint with the Vikings, veteran running back Myles Gaskin is looking for a new team.

The Vikings announced today that they have released Gaskin, who didn’t play at all on offense and just two plays on special teams this season.

Gaskin had spent the previous four seasons with the Dolphins, who drafted him in 2019. He has 361 carries for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns in his career, plus 101 catches for 701 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

The Vikings traded for running back Cam Akers last week, which made Gaskin expendable.