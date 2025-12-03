Vikings designate RB Ty Chandler to return from IR

The Vikings designated running back Ty Chandler to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

It opens his 21-day practice window.

Chandler injured his knee in the season-opening win over the Bears. He finished the game, returning a late kickoff to get the clock inside the 2-minute warning.

Chandler, a 2022 fifth-round pick, has appeared in 38 games with the Vikings, with four starts on offense and multiple roles on special teams.

He has rushed 164 times for 663 yards and three touchdowns. Chandler also has caught 27 passes for 201 yards on 31 targets.

Minnesota also announced it has signed wide receiver Joaquin Davis to its practice squad.

Davis entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos following the 2025 draft out of North Carolina Central. He appeared in each of Denver’s three preseason contests, recording two receptions for 25 yards, before he was waived by the Broncos during final roster cuts.