2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
Luvu's hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Vikings dub Kalif Raymond block on Andrew Van Ginkel a “cheap shot”

  
Published November 5, 2025 10:50 PM

Last month, a questionable block from Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster prompted Lions safety Brian Branch to spark a post-game brawl. Last Sunday, a questionable block from Lions receiver Kalif Raymond on Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has sparked a delay reaction, verbally.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, multiple Vikings players complained on Wednesday about Raymond’s tactics.

On the play in question, Raymond — who was in motion at the snap — caught Van Ginkel with a block he didn’t see coming, as Van Ginkel rushed quarterback Jared Goff.

Per Seifert, Van Ginkel called it “a dirty play.” Linebacker Eric Wilson said it was “absolute bullshit” and a “cheap shot.”

“Obviously, getting hit on the side, I’m just going to pass rush,” Van Ginkel said. “And all of a sudden I get whiplash because the guy blindsides me. I’m not going to go into too much detail about it, but I wasn’t too pleased with it.”

As Seifert notes, the technique wasn’t flagged, and it doesn’t appear to constitute an illegal blindside block.

“I think that it’s something that the league should look at if it’s something that they need to take out of the game,” Van Ginkel said. “Because we can’t be doing that. . . . When you’re pass rushing like that, you are not anticipating someone blindsiding from the side. I’m trying to get off the ball, get a good pass rush. I had no clue he was there. How are we supposed to protect ourselves in those cases?”

Van Ginkel recovered from the block to stop running back Jahmyr Gibbs for a one-yard loss.

The Vikings had the ultimate last laugh on the day, with a 27-24 win. They’ll meet again on December 25. And Van Ginkel may already know what he’ll be getting Raymond for Christmas.