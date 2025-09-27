 Skip navigation
Vikings elevate Cam Akers, again

  
September 27, 2025

Another week, another elevation of a Vikings running back who has spent plenty of time on, and off, the team’s roster over the past three seasons.

Cam Akers will be in uniform again on Sunday, less than two weeks after joining the team for the third time.

Last week, he participated in seven offensive snaps. He had five carries for 19 yards, and he was targeted once in the passing game.

The need for Akers arose after starter Aaron Jones landed on IR with a hamstring injury. Akers was the No. 3 running back against the Bengals, behind Jordan Mason (who gained 116 yards on 16 carries) and rookie Zavier Scott.

The Vikings face the Steelers on Sunday morning in Dublin.