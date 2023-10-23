Vikings elevate WR Trishton Jackson, OLB Luiji Vilain for Monday Night Football

The Vikings announced they are elevating receiver Trishton Jackson and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain for Monday Night Football.

Jackson has spent time on the 53-player roster but returned to the practice squad last week.

He joins K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell and N’Keal Harry as receivers available for tonight.

Jackson played against the Chargers and Bears in his first two NFL games, seeing action on five offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Receivers Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor remain on injured reserve, though the Vikings have opened the 21-day window for Nailor.

Vilain appeared in three games as an undrafted rookie in 2022, totaling four tackles on 34 defensive snaps.

He will join Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II at the position tonight, with Marcus Davenport on IR.