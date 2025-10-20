Vikings estimate J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz as limited Monday

J.J. McCarthy acknowledged late last week that his injured right ankle still isn’t fully healed. Monday’s practice report indicates he’s still not at 100 percent.

The Vikings didn’t practice but estimated McCarthy as limited as the team began its preparations for Thursday Night Football.

McCarthy was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed all nine practices from Weeks 3-5. He returned to practice last week after the team’s off week and was limited all three days.

It seems likely that Carson Wentz will start again this week since it’s a short week. Wentz (left shoulder) also was estimated as limited on Monday.

Fullback C.J. Ham (hand) and offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) were listed as non-participants.

Running back Zavier Scott (wrist) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) were limited.