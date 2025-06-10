Vikings extend tight end Josh Oliver’s contract

The Vikings will keep tight end Josh Oliver around for a few more years.

Oliver and the team agreed to a contract extension today.

It’s a three-year extension worth $23.25 million and a maximum value of $27.5 million, including R11.9 million in new guarantees and $19.9 million in total guarantees, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Oliver was heading into the third and final year of the three-year, $21 million contract he signed with the Vikings in 2023. He was originally a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019 and was traded to the Ravens in 2021 before signing with the Vikings in 2023.

Last season Oliver played in 15 games with 12 starts on offense and also played 30 percent of the Vikings’ special teams snaps.