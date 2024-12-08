Vikings fans shouldn’t boo Kirk Cousins today

When the Falcons make their official entrance to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, they’ll be led by the quarterback who led the Vikings’ offense for six straight seasons.

Some Vikings fans might boo Cousins. They shouldn’t.

Cousins wanted to stay. He made a business decision that ultimately was a no-brainer. The Vikings wanted to keep kicking the can, year to year. The Falcons stepped up with $100 million fully guaranteed, spread over three years.

The Vikings also told Cousins that they’d be looking to draft a long-term quarterback in round one. The Falcons, as best anyone can tell, apparently didn’t tell Cousins that they were thinking about taking a quarterback with the eighth overall pick.

Regardless, the offer made by the Falcons far exceeded the offer made by the Vikings. Anyone inclined to boo Cousins would have made the same decision that Cousins did.

The Vikings forced his hand. If Vikings fans are mad Cousins isn’t there (and they shouldn’t be), they should be mad at the time for not making a commitment beyond 2024.