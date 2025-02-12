Vikings FB C.J. Ham recovering from “simple procedure”

Vikings fullback C.J Ham will spend some time recovering from an operation this offseason.

Ham’s wife posted pictures of her husband in a hospital bed with a boot on his right foot and ankle to Instagram on Wednesday. She wrote that it was a “simple procedure” without detailing what injury he was addressing with the procedure.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune notes that Ham was on the injury report with an ankle issue late in the season, but he did not miss any time.

Ham appeared in all 18 games for the Vikings. He caught five passes for 35 yards and ran twice for 10 yards in the regular season. He also had one catch in the team’s playoff loss to the Rams.