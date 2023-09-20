Vikings get Cam Akers and a conditional 7th in 2026 for a conditional 6th in 2026

It’s official. And it could end up being a steal.

The Vikings and Rams have announced the trade that sends running back Cam Akers to Minnesota. As surmised, the 2026 draft picks include the Vikings getting a seventh rounder and the Rams getting a sixth rounder.

The conditions were not disclosed. Presumably, they relate either to Akers playing in a specific number of games in 2023, or the Vikings signing him to a new contract.

Akers is in the final year of his rookie deal, at a salary of $1.451 million.