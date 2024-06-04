Vikings got a deal for Dalton Risner

After spending most of 2023 with the Vikings, offensive lineman Dalton Risner recently re-signed. The Vikings got him for a lot less money than what they’ll be paying receiver Justin Jefferson.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Risner received a $500,000 signing bonus, along with a base salary of $1.41 million. Of that amount, $600,000 is guaranteed a signing.

The deal also has $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a $200,000 first-game roster bonus, and three levels of playing-time incentives: (1) $250,000 for 75 percent; (2) another $250,000 for 80 percent; and (3) another $250,000 for 85 percent.

The maximum potential payout is $3.2 million. Or, basically, less than 10 percent of Jefferson’s annual earnings.