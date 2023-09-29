Vikings have two chances to avoid first 0-5 start since 1962

Last year, the Vikings won all 11 coin-flip games. This year, the coin has fallen the other way, three straight times.

The 0-3 Vikings now have two chances to avoid making history.

Losses to the Panthers in Carolina and the Chiefs at home would result in the team’s first 0-5 start since 1962, their second season in the NFL.

A loss on Sunday will result in the team’s fourth 0-4 start — it happened in 1967, 2002, and 2011.

Last year, they developed a mindset that they would find a way. As it happened more and more often, the other teams likely started thinking it was just a matter of time before the Vikings pulled a rabbit out of their hats.

This year, it’s going the other way. Every week, something screws things up for the Vikings. Every week, the opponent can plausibly believe something will fall its way.

Throw in the fact that the Vikings suddenly can’t hold onto the football, and it’s no surprise they’re 0-3. A loss on Sunday sets the stage for a tall order against Patrick Mahomes and company in Week 5.

If 0-5 happens, the franchise’s first-ever 0-6 start has a good chance of being avoided. After hosting the Chiefs, the Vikings visit the hapless Bears, who have lost their games the old-fashioned way. By getting their butts kicked each week.