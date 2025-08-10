Vikings lose center Zeke Correll to broken ankle

The most important objective for any preseason game is to minimize injury. The Vikings emerged from Saturday’s exhibition opener with two of them.

Receiver Rondale Moore has a “pretty significant” knee injury. After the game, coach Kevin O’Connell added that center Zeke Correll suffered a broken ankle in the fourth quarter.

Undrafted in 2025 from Notre Dame (and before that N.C. State), Correll is listed on the third string, behind Ryan Kelly and Michael Jurgens, a seventh-round pick in 2024.

With two more preseason games to play, the Vikings will need someone to take the game reps at center. It could be a free agent, or it could be another interior offensive lineman who slides over to the middle.