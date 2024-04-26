 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriomccarthy_240425.jpg
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
nbc_pft_florioharrisonjr_240425.jpg
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_floriomccarthy_240425.jpg
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
nbc_pft_florioharrisonjr_240425.jpg
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Vikings move up one spot for J.J. McCarthy

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:22 PM

The Vikings had never taken a quarterback higher than No. 11 in the draft. That changed tonight.

Minnesota moved up one spot, with the Jets, to nail down Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Jets get the 11th overall pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for the 10th pick and a sixth-rounder selection.

The Vikings have been hoping to land their first franchise quarterback since Fran Tarkenton. As it stands, they get McCarthy to replace Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Falcons in free agency.