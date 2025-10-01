Vikings open practice windows for LB Tyler Batty, FB C.J. Ham

The Vikings began the process of bringing a pair of players back from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have opened the practice windows for linebacker David Batty and fullback C.J. Ham. Both players will be able to practice for the next three weeks and can be added to the active roster at any point, but they will not be able to return this season if they are not activated by that deadline.

Batty signed with the Vikings after going undrafted out of BYU this year. He injured his knee in the preseason.

Ham has appeared in 130 games for the Vikings over the last eight seasons. He’s been named to a pair of Pro Bowls while seeing regular time on offense and special teams.