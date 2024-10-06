Vikings out to a 3-0 lead in London

The Vikings are on the scoreboard first in London.

Will Reichard hit a 54-yard field goal to cap the first Vikings possession of the day and they lead the Jets 3-0 halfway through the first quarter. The kick came after a Will McDonald sack on third down ended any Vikings hopes of getting into the end zone.

The kick also came after a third down pass to wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled to have gained enough yards for a first down. Jefferson was tackled short of the line, but the ruling on the field was that he had the first down on forward progress. It looked like Jefferson ran backward on his own, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh did not challenge the play.

The Jets went three-and-out on their first possession and will now try to close the gap that the Vikings have opened up.