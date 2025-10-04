Vikings place center Ryan Kelly on IR

The centerpiece of an offseason overhaul of the Vikings’ offensive line is heading to injured reserve.

The Vikings have placed center Ryan Kelly on IR, one week after he suffered his second concussion of the 2025 season. The first one happened in Week 2 against the Falcons; Kelly missed the Week 3 win over the Bengals.

Michael Jurgens is Kelly’s replacement, but Jurgens is out for Sunday with a hamstring injury. Blake Brandel, who has never played center in the NFL, will get the start.

Also out from the Vikings’ starting offensive line for Sunday morning’s game are right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) and guard Donovan Jackson (wrist). Starting at left guard will be Joe Huber, an undrafted free agent rookie from Wisconsin.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the Vikings signed offensive lineman Vershon Lee to the active roster, and elevated running back Cam Akers and guard Henry Byrd from the practice squad.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder was waived, leaving the Vikings with two healthy quarterbacks for Sunday’s game — Carson Wentz and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.

The final move suggests that starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy will return to practice when the Vikings emerge from their Week 6 bye.