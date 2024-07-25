Vikings put Mekhi Blackmon on IR, sign LB Jabril Cox and CB Jacobi Francis

Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL in practice this week and the formal end to his chances of playing this season came on Thursday.

The Vikings announced that Blackmon has been placed on injured reserve. The nature of the injury meant Blackmon wasn’t playing this season and the timing of the move to injured reserve officially shuts the door on a return.

Linebacker K.J. Cloyd was waived in another move that allowed the Vikings to open two roster spots for new arrivals. Linebacker Jabril Cox and cornerback Jacobi Francis both signed with the team after tryouts on Thursday.

Cox has played in 26 games since entering the league as a Cowboys fourth-rounder in 2021and Francis played six games for the Texans last year.