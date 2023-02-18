 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Vikings re-sign Khyiris Tonga

  
Published February 18, 2023 02:08 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230217
February 17, 2023 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King debate what the 2022 NFL season will most be remembered for, mentioning Damar Hamlin, Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, Justin Jefferson, and more.

The Vikings brought defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga to Minnesota in 2022 and he’ll be sticking around in 2023.

The team announced that they have re-signed Tonga on Friday night. Tonga was set to be an exclusive rights free agent and joins tackle Blake Brandel in avoiding that process by re-signing with the Vikings right away.

Tonga was a Bears seventh-round pick in 2021 and he played in 15 games as a rookie before being waived last year. He signed to the Falcons practice squad in September and the Vikings signed him to their active roster in October.

He went on to play 11 games and recorded 28 tackles and a half-sack for the NFC North champs.