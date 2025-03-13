Vikings S Harrison Smith will return for a 14th season
Published March 12, 2025 09:07 PM
He’s back.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith will (via NFL Media) return for another season in Minnesota — his 14th in the NFL. He’ll make $10.25 million, with up to $3.75 million in incentives.
A first-round pick in 2012, the 36-year-old Smith has spent his entire career with the Vikings.
He’s a six-time Pro Bowler. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017, and a second-team All-Pro in 2018.
Smith has appeared in 192 regular-season games with 191 starts. He has 37 career interceptions.