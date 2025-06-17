Vikings set for 12 open training camp practices

The Vikings have set their schedule for this summer’s training camp.

The team announced on Tuesday that there will be 12 practices open to the public while the team prepares for the 2025 season. The first of them will be held on Saturday, July 26.

All but one of the practices will be held at the team’s usual practice fields. The exception is a night practice on August 4, which will be held at TCO Stadium on the campus of the team’s facility.

The practices on August 13 and 14 will be joint sessions with the Patriots. The rest of the open practices will be held on July 29-31, August 1-2, August 6-7, and August 11.