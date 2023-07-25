 Skip navigation
Allysa Seely
Hometown Hopefuls: Allysa Seely, Arizona
Sepp Straka
3M Open - Backing Surging Straka
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_meghanonwcexperince_230725.jpg
Klingenberg details memorable World Cup memories
nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls' Junior
nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders' WR Adams in a race against time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Vikings sign Bobby Evans

  
Published July 25, 2023 07:33 PM

The Vikings added depth to their offensive line Tuesday.

The team announced it signed free agent offensive tackle Bobby Evans a day after signing tight end Colin Thompson and offensive guard Jack Snyder.

Evans briefly was on the Vikings’ practice squad late last season.

He entered the NFL as the 97th overall pick in 2019, going to the Rams, and he spent nearly four years with the team. The Rams cut Evans on Dec. 31 last season.

Evans’ time with the Rams overlapped with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s stint as the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

Evans has played guard and tackle, seeing action in 35 games with 12 starts. Four of his starts came last season.

He played collegiately at the University of Oklahoma, where in 2018 he was part of an offensive line unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the “toughest, most physical offensive line in the country.”