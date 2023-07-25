Vikings sign Bobby Evans

The Vikings added depth to their offensive line Tuesday.

The team announced it signed free agent offensive tackle Bobby Evans a day after signing tight end Colin Thompson and offensive guard Jack Snyder.

Evans briefly was on the Vikings’ practice squad late last season.

He entered the NFL as the 97th overall pick in 2019, going to the Rams, and he spent nearly four years with the team. The Rams cut Evans on Dec. 31 last season.

Evans’ time with the Rams overlapped with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s stint as the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

Evans has played guard and tackle, seeing action in 35 games with 12 starts. Four of his starts came last season.

He played collegiately at the University of Oklahoma, where in 2018 he was part of an offensive line unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the “toughest, most physical offensive line in the country.”