Vikings sign Daniel Jones to active roster, waive Brett Rypien

The Vikings signed quarterback Daniel Jones to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced. They waived quarterback Brett Rypien in a corresponding move.

The Vikings also have Nick Mullens behind Sam Bradford on the 53-player roster.

Jones signed with the Vikings’ practice squad on Nov. 29 after the Giants granted his request for his release.

He was benched by the Giants after throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The Giants made him the sixth overall pick in 2019 and signed him to a four-year, $160 million deal in 2023. He started 69 regular-season games and threw for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his time in New York. The Giants were 24-44-1 in his starts.