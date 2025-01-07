 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Vikings sign Daniel Jones to active roster, waive Brett Rypien

  
Published January 7, 2025 04:20 PM

The Vikings signed quarterback Daniel Jones to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced. They waived quarterback Brett Rypien in a corresponding move.

The Vikings also have Nick Mullens behind Sam Bradford on the 53-player roster.

Jones signed with the Vikings’ practice squad on Nov. 29 after the Giants granted his request for his release.

He was benched by the Giants after throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The Giants made him the sixth overall pick in 2019 and signed him to a four-year, $160 million deal in 2023. He started 69 regular-season games and threw for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his time in New York. The Giants were 24-44-1 in his starts.