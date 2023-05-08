Vikings sign fifth-round pick Jaquelin Roy

The Vikings drafted six players last month. They have the fifth of those under contract.

The team has agreed to terms with LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, his agent, Jamal L. Tooson, announced. Roy was the first of two fifth-round picks by the team, with the Vikings trading up to select him.

Roy receives $4.180 million in his four-year contract.

In three seasons in Baton Rouge, Roy totaled 97 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

The Vikings also selected USC receiver Jordan Addison (first round), USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (third round), LSU cornerback Jay Ward (fourth round), BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (fifth round) and UAB running back DeWayne McBride (seventh round).