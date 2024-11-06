Vikings sign Jalen Redmond to the active roster

The Vikings signed defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to the 53-player roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Redmond has bounced between the Vikings’ practice squad and active roster this season. He has appeared in five games for the Vikings, totaling three tackles and one sack.

The Vikings also announced the signing of kicker John Parker Romo. The move comes after Minnesota placed rookie kicker Will Reichard on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

The team also signed long snapper Jake McQuaide and defensive lineman Travis Bell to the practice squad and opened the 21-day practice window for rookie linebacker Gabriel Murphy.

McQuaide, 36, will take over as the long snapper after Andrew DePaloa injured a hand that required surgery. McQuaide also has played for the Rams (2011-20), Cowboys (2021-22) and Lions (2023). He was on the Bears’ practice squad earlier this season.