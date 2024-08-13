 Skip navigation
Vikings sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk

  
Published August 13, 2024 01:22 PM

The Vikings announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk has been signed to the 90-man roster. Linebacker Jabril Cox was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Kunaszyk spent the last two seasons with the Browns and appeared in 20 games. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.

Kunaszyk played a similar role in 26 games for Washington and Carolina before moving on to the Browns.

Cox signed with the team a few weeks ago. The 2021 Cowboys fourth-round pick had two tackles in 10 games for Washington last season.