Vikings sign Lucky Jackson

The Vikings have added a receiver from the XFL.

Minnesota announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Dontavian “Lucky” Jackson.

Jackson played for the D.C. Defenders this year, making 36 catches for 572 yards with five touchdowns. After playing his college ball at Western Kentucky, Jackson also played in The Spring League and the CFL in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

As a corresponding move, the Vikings waived edge rusher Kenny Willekes. A seventh-round pick in 2020, Willekes missed all of the 2020 and 2022 seasons due to injury. But he recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and seven QB hits in six games for Minnesota in 2021.