Vikings sign two participants from rookie minicamp

The Vikings have added two players who participated in their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Minnesota announced on Tuesday that the club has signed fullback Zach Ojile and offensive lineman Sam Schlueter.

Ojile played his college ball at Minnesota-Duluth, where he caught 25 passes for 289 yards with five touchdowns and had 12 carries for 53 yards with three TDs.

Schlueter spent time with the 49ers and the Jets last season after playing right tackle and left tackle collegiately at Minnesota.