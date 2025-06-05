Rashod Bateman: You get paid for doing the right things

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has reason to smile on Thursday.

Bateman signed a three-year, $36.75 million extension with the team. The deal comes a year after Bateman signed a deal with the team running through 2026, so he’s now under contract through the 2029 season.

After signing the deal, Bateman spoke to reporters at the team’s facility and said it was an affirmation of the Ravens’ belief in him.

“I’m happy to be here, blessed, and fortunate,” Bateman said, via the team’s website. “We’ve had some good, transparent dialogue throughout this whole process. It’s kind of how this league works — you get paid if you’re doing the right things, on and off the field. It’s a respect thing, showing this organization believes in me. I’m definitely hoping to continue that mindset and that work ethic to continue to prove to the coaches that I’m worthy.”

Bateman set career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns last year and Thursday’s deal suggests the Ravens see a lot of big things in his future as well.

