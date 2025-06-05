 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rashod Bateman: You get paid for doing the right things

  
Published June 5, 2025 04:48 PM

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has reason to smile on Thursday.

Bateman signed a three-year, $36.75 million extension with the team. The deal comes a year after Bateman signed a deal with the team running through 2026, so he’s now under contract through the 2029 season.

After signing the deal, Bateman spoke to reporters at the team’s facility and said it was an affirmation of the Ravens’ belief in him.

“I’m happy to be here, blessed, and fortunate,” Bateman said, via the team’s website. “We’ve had some good, transparent dialogue throughout this whole process. It’s kind of how this league works — you get paid if you’re doing the right things, on and off the field. It’s a respect thing, showing this organization believes in me. I’m definitely hoping to continue that mindset and that work ethic to continue to prove to the coaches that I’m worthy.”

Bateman set career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns last year and Thursday’s deal suggests the Ravens see a lot of big things in his future as well.