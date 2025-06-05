 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, finally

  
Published June 5, 2025 03:27 PM

It’s finally over.

After months of waiting and speculation and mystery, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has informed the Steelers that he plans to sign a contract with the team. He also will attend next week’s mandatory minicamp.

It’s reportedly a one-year deal; there could be some voidable stuff on the back end for bonus allocation purposes.

The move was long expected, but with one very real caveat. With Rodgers, no one ever knows what he’s going to do. And he seems to like it that way — especially since he can then complain about people trying to figure out what he’s going to do.

The move gives the Steelers a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and a massive upgrade over every quarterback they’ve had since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

For Rodgers, the goal is to have a better end to his career than a two-year disaster with the Jets. For the Steelers, the goal is to win a playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade.