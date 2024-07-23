Vikings sign veteran CB Duke Shelley

Duke Shelley is returning to Minnesota.

The free agent cornerback signed with the Vikings on Tuesday, the team announced. Shelley appeared in 11 games with five starts for Minnesota in 2022.

He totaled 30 tackles, an interception and a career-high eight passes defensed for the Vikings two years ago and added one tackle on special teams.

Shelley, 27, returns after spending the 2023 season with the Rams, appearing in 11 games for Los Angeles.

The Bears drafted him in the sixth round in 2019, and he spent three seasons in Chicago. He played 30 games for the Bears.

Shelley has appeared in 52 games in his NFL career, including 11 starts, and has tallied 92 tackles, one interception, 14 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.