Vikings still haven’t officially introduced Marcus Davenport

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings still haven’t officially introduced Marcus Davenport

  
Published March 21, 2023 02:21 AM
nbc_pft_faweekonesuperlativesv2_230320
March 20, 2023 10:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives through the first week of NFL free agency, featuring the “Happy QB Award,” “Hustler Award” and “Head-Scratcher Award.”

Last week, the introductory press conference for new Vikings defensive end Marcus Davenport was scheduled, but it didn’t happen.

It still hasn’t happened.

On Friday afternoon, the team made it known that the contract was officially agreed to and done, and that it was just a matter of gathering final signatures. Through Monday, there was no announcement that the final signatures had been gathered.

If there’s an issue with the deal, it hasn’t been disclosed.

Davenport’s contract contains multiple factors that illustrate potential concerns regarding commitment and availability. Of the $13 million base package, Davenport, a first-round pick of the Saints in 2018, will be paid $10 million filly guaranteed at signing. He has to earn the other $3 million.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, the contract includes a $1 million payment tied to sufficient participation in the offseason program. It also hinges $2 million -- $117,647 per game -- to Davenport’s ability to participate in all 17 regular-season games.

Four voidable years on the back end make the cap hit considerably smaller, allowing for $6.8 million of his $8.5 million signing bonus to be pushed to 2023.

Still, it’s not officially done until it’s officially done. And while he’s listed on the Vikings’ online roster, the Vikings still have not yet declared it’s officially done. And Davenport still has not had his introductory press conference.