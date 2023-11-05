Vikings take 24-21 lead after Byron Murphy interception

The Vikings have their first lead of the day.

Greg Joseph hit his third field goal of the day a few plays after cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted a Taylor Heinicke pass in Atlanta territory. Joseph’s kick put the Vikings up 24-21 with just over 14 minutes left to play.

Heinicke’s interception came on Atlanta’s first offensive play after a Josh Dobbs touchdown run and two-point conversion pass to Trishton Jackson tied the game 21-21. Dobbs has now run five times for 41 yards and completed 12-of-17 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown since entering the game in the wake of Jaren Hall’s concussion.

Running back Cam Akers was carted off after hurting his ankle on the touchdown drive. He was to serve as the team’s emergency quarterback in the event Dobbs gets injured and it’s not clear who would now get the nod.