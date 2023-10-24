Vikings take 7-0 lead on Jordan Addison’s fifth TD of the season

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got off to a rough start. His second pass of the night was picked by Charvarius Ward, who took the ball away from Jordan Addison.

The 49ers, though, turned it right back over on a fumble by Christian McCaffrey, who is playing despite an oblique injury.

Cousins and Addison rebounded on the Vikings’ second drive.

Addison caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cousins with 4:48 remaining in the first quarter to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. It was the third consecutive game Addison has had a touchdown catch and his fifth of the season.

The rookie now has three catches for 35 yards.

Cousins is 6-of-8 for 73 yards with a touchdown and an interception.