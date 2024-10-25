 Skip navigation
Vikings take 7-0 lead on Sam Darnold 5-yard touchdown pass

  
Published October 24, 2024 08:29 PM

The Vikings had no trouble moving the ball on their opening possession to score a touchdown on the Rams.

Quarterback Sam Darnold tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead.

The Vikings didn’t face a third down on the eight-play, 70-yard drive. Darnold was 4-of-4 for 49 yards, with his first three pass going to receiver Justin Jefferson.

The wideout first moved the chains with a 10-yard catch, then had two more of 17 yards.

Running back Aaron Jones had four carries for 21 yards.

Rams safety Kam Curl went down after tackling Justin Jefferson on a 17-yard completion to the left side on Minnesota’s first drive. Curl walked off the field with trainers’ assistance and went directly to the locker room. He’s questionable to return with a knee injury.

Rookie Kamren Kitchens came in to replace Curl on the drive.