Vikings take 7-0 lead on Sam Darnold 5-yard touchdown pass
The Vikings had no trouble moving the ball on their opening possession to score a touchdown on the Rams.
Quarterback Sam Darnold tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead.
The Vikings didn’t face a third down on the eight-play, 70-yard drive. Darnold was 4-of-4 for 49 yards, with his first three pass going to receiver Justin Jefferson.
The wideout first moved the chains with a 10-yard catch, then had two more of 17 yards.
Running back Aaron Jones had four carries for 21 yards.
Rams safety Kam Curl went down after tackling Justin Jefferson on a 17-yard completion to the left side on Minnesota’s first drive. Curl walked off the field with trainers’ assistance and went directly to the locker room. He’s questionable to return with a knee injury.
Rookie Kamren Kitchens came in to replace Curl on the drive.