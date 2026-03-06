 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings tender LB Bo Richter as an exclusive rights free agent

  
Published March 6, 2026 05:36 PM

The Vikings have tendered another one of their exclusive rights free agents.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have tendered linebacker Bo Richter. They did the same with defensive lineman Jalen Redmond this week and running back Zavier Scott is their other player in that category.

Richter has appeared in 31 games for the Vikings the last two seasons. He’s seen most of his time on special teams, but has also played 81 snaps on defense.

Richter had 11 tackles and a pass defensed in 17 games in 2025. He had eight tackles and a fumble recovery during his first season with the team.