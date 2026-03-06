Vikings tender LB Bo Richter as an exclusive rights free agent

The Vikings have tendered another one of their exclusive rights free agents.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have tendered linebacker Bo Richter. They did the same with defensive lineman Jalen Redmond this week and running back Zavier Scott is their other player in that category.

Richter has appeared in 31 games for the Vikings the last two seasons. He’s seen most of his time on special teams, but has also played 81 snaps on defense.

Richter had 11 tackles and a pass defensed in 17 games in 2025. He had eight tackles and a fumble recovery during his first season with the team.