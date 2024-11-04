 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn't prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
"Sell the team" chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Vikings tie game on Jordan Addison’s one-handed, touchdown catch

  
Published November 3, 2024 10:03 PM

The Vikings did not score in the first half. They didn’t wait long to score in the second half.

Jordan Addison’s one-handed touchdown catch with only 4:37 gone in the third quarter has tied the game 7-7. It is the first offensive touchdown of Sunday Night Football, with the Colts scoring their touchdown on a 38-yard scoop-and-score by Kenny Moore.

The Vikings took the second-half kickoff and went 70 yards in nine plays.

Sam Darnold, who was 16-of-19 for 138 yards and an interception in the first half, went 5-of-6 for 55 yards and a touchdown. The pass to Addison covered 3 yards.

Justin Jefferson had two catches of 22 yards on the opening drive of the second half, giving him six catches for 96 yards for the night.