Vikings tie game on Jordan Addison’s one-handed, touchdown catch

The Vikings did not score in the first half. They didn’t wait long to score in the second half.

Jordan Addison’s one-handed touchdown catch with only 4:37 gone in the third quarter has tied the game 7-7. It is the first offensive touchdown of Sunday Night Football, with the Colts scoring their touchdown on a 38-yard scoop-and-score by Kenny Moore.

The Vikings took the second-half kickoff and went 70 yards in nine plays.

Sam Darnold, who was 16-of-19 for 138 yards and an interception in the first half, went 5-of-6 for 55 yards and a touchdown. The pass to Addison covered 3 yards.

Justin Jefferson had two catches of 22 yards on the opening drive of the second half, giving him six catches for 96 yards for the night.