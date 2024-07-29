 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings to sign DB Bobby McCain

  
Published July 29, 2024 12:37 PM

After cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL last week, the Vikings have added a veteran to their secondary.

According to multiple reports, Minnesota is signing Bobby McCain.

McCain, 30, formerly played under Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores when they were both with the Dolphins.

McCain spent most of last season with the Giants. He appeared in 10 games, mostly playing special teams. He was on the field for just 19 defensive snaps.

After spending six seasons with the Dolphins to begin his career, McCain played for Washington in 2021 and 2022, appearing in all 34 regular season games.

In 131 games with 87 starts, McCain has recorded 45 passes defensed with 11 interceptions.

As a corresponding move, Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com reports the Vikings have cut kicker John Parker Romo. That leaves them with rookie Will Reichard as the lone kicker on the roster.