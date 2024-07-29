Vikings to sign DB Bobby McCain

After cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL last week, the Vikings have added a veteran to their secondary.

According to multiple reports, Minnesota is signing Bobby McCain.

McCain, 30, formerly played under Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores when they were both with the Dolphins.

McCain spent most of last season with the Giants. He appeared in 10 games, mostly playing special teams. He was on the field for just 19 defensive snaps.

After spending six seasons with the Dolphins to begin his career, McCain played for Washington in 2021 and 2022, appearing in all 34 regular season games.

In 131 games with 87 starts, McCain has recorded 45 passes defensed with 11 interceptions.

As a corresponding move, Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com reports the Vikings have cut kicker John Parker Romo. That leaves them with rookie Will Reichard as the lone kicker on the roster.