Vikings to sign K John Parker Romo with Will Reichard expected to land on IR

  
Published November 5, 2024 02:45 PM

With Will Reichard sidelined by a quad injury, the Vikings are bringing in a new kicker.

Per NFL Media, the Vikings are signing John Parker Romo on Tuesday. It’s expected that he will kick for Minnesota in the team’s matchup with Jacksonville this weekend.

Reichard is set to be placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next four games.

Reichard, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, had not missed a kick this season until he missed a pair of field goals in Minnesota’s victory over Indianapolis on Sunday night. He has hit 14-of-16 field goals and all 23 of his extra points in 2024.

Romo has never kicked in a regular season game.

Additionally, with long snapper Andrew DePaola sidelined due to injury, the Vikings are expected to sign veteran Jake McQuaide. He has appeared in 190 career games for the Rams, Cowboys, and Lions.