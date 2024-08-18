 Skip navigation
Stephon Gilmore agrees to terms with Vikings

  
Published August 18, 2024 09:00 AM

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has found a home for the 2024 season.

Gilmore visited the Vikings last week and he’ll be spending a lot more time in Minnesota in the coming months. According to multiple reports, Gilmore has agreed to sign with the NFC North club.

It’s a one-year deal worth up to $10 million for the 2019 defensive player of the year.

Gilmore started every game for the Cowboys last season and finished the regular season with 68 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

The Vikings lost Mekhi Blackmon to a torn ACL early in training camp and they’ve made several other moves to bolster the cornerback group this summer. Gilmore is a higher profile addition than the likes of Fabian Moreau, Nashon Wright, and Duke Shelley, however, and he figures to be a major part of the secondary once he’s up to speed with his new club.