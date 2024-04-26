 Skip navigation
Vikings trade up to No. 17, select Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner

  
Published April 25, 2024 10:11 PM

The Vikings have traded up to No. 17 overall to select former Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner.

Turner, 21, was highly regarded as one of the best edge rushers in this year’s draft. He was a consensus All-American at Alabama in 2023, registering 11.0 sacks with 15.5 tackles for loss.

He was a first-team All-SEC selection after leading the conference in sacks. He also led the Crimson Tide in tackles for loss.

Overall, Turner played 42 games with 27 starts in three seasons at Alabama. He finished his career with 23.5 sacks with 33.5 tackles for loss.

He now is the second first-round pick for the Vikings in this draft after the club selected quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall.

Jacksonville originally had the selection. Per multiple reports, the Vikings received No. 17 overall and the Jaguars received No. 23 overall, No. 167 overall in the fifth round, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick.