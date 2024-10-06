 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings up 17-0, Aaron Jones questionable to return from hip injury

  
Published October 6, 2024 10:40 AM

The first half of Sunday’s game in London has gone pretty well for the Vikings, but they did lose a key player to an injury in the second quarter.

Running back Aaron Jones left the game with a hip injury and spent a long time in the sideline medical tent. Jones remained on the sideline after being checked out, but is called questionable to return.

Jones ran seven times for 29 yards and caught one pass for 24 yards before his injury.

Losing Jones didn’t slow the Vikings offense down all that much. After stopping the Jets on a fourth down at their 26-yard-line, the Vikings drove for a touchdown. They were helped out by a pair of pass interference calls on passes to Justin Jefferson, including one that set the Vikings up at the 2-yard-line. Fullback C.J. Ham ran it in from there and the Vikings lead 17-0 late in the second quarter.