Vikings up 17-0, Aaron Jones questionable to return from hip injury

The first half of Sunday’s game in London has gone pretty well for the Vikings, but they did lose a key player to an injury in the second quarter.

Running back Aaron Jones left the game with a hip injury and spent a long time in the sideline medical tent. Jones remained on the sideline after being checked out, but is called questionable to return.

Jones ran seven times for 29 yards and caught one pass for 24 yards before his injury.

Losing Jones didn’t slow the Vikings offense down all that much. After stopping the Jets on a fourth down at their 26-yard-line, the Vikings drove for a touchdown. They were helped out by a pair of pass interference calls on passes to Justin Jefferson, including one that set the Vikings up at the 2-yard-line. Fullback C.J. Ham ran it in from there and the Vikings lead 17-0 late in the second quarter.