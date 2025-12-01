Vikings waive Adam Thielen

Wide receiver Adam Thielen’s second tour of duty with the Vikings has come to an end.

The team announced that they waived Thielen on Monday. Both Thielen and the team announced that the move came at Thielen’s request because he would like to pursue opportunities for more playing time with another team in what he says will be his final NFL season.

Thielen appeared in the first 11 games of the season before being inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. He only played 44 offensive snaps in his last six appearances for the Vikings.

The Vikings signed Thielen as an undrafted free agent and he spent nine years with the team before moving on to the Panthers. He was traded back to Minnesota this summer and had eight catches for 69 yards in his return to the team.