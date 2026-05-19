Vikings waive WR Shaleak Knotts

The Vikings opened up a spot on their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Shaleak Knotts and they did not make a corresponding addition to fill out their active roster.

Knotts signed with the Vikings after going undrafted last month. He appeared in 43 games for Maryland over the last four seasons and caught 67 passes for 963 yards and seven touchdowns while playing for the Terrapins.

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, Myles Price, Tai Felton, Jeshaun Jones, Dillon Bell, Joquin Davis, Dontae Fleming, Terrill Davis, Marcus Sanders, and Luke Wysong are the remaining receivers in Minnesota.